Advertisement

North Central Weekly View: 21-year-old entrepreneur see’s no limits when it comes to business

By Veronica Ogbe
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s segment we’re chatting with a young business man, Tyler Lalka, who talks about the two businesses he owns and his goal to open more.

Rolling Hills - Tyler has found a love for rolling ice cream and was determined to share it with his community. Learn more from this week’s segment!

Super Scoopers - From one extreme to another, Tyler’s second business isn’t nearly as sweet, but it’s almost as good for pet owners. Find out how this business came about on this week’s segment!

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Power outages are being reported in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington as of 11:45 p.m....
Power Outages
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Week-long manhunt comes to an end with capture of two fugitives in Ritchie county
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail

Latest News

Marissa Sanders, director of West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network,...
Amid a foster care crisis, WV didn’t pay private adoption agencies as promised
House Call: Importance of cancer screenings Pt. 2
House Call
Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 14 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 14 2021 12 PM
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
Poor People’s Campaign to hold march against Joe Manchin