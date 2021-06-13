Power Outages

Updated Story (06/13/, 6:56 PM):

W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power is expecting to restore power to the majority of affected customers by 8:30 pm, according to Mon Power Spokesperson Will Boye.

Boye says crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Original Story (06/13/2021, 3:31 PM):

As of 3:20 p.m., First Energy reports nearly 21% of Lewis County is without power. That’s just over 2000 customers.

5 News has contacted the power company to see if there is an estimate on getting power restored.

Here is a list of current customers affected in the area from the First Energy website:

Richie: 321 or 5%

Mon: 175 or less than 1%

Hardy: 318 or 3%

Dodd: 142 or 4%

