Power Outages

Power outages are being reported in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington as of 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Power outages are being reported in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington as of 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
Updated Story (06/13/, 6:56 PM):

W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power is expecting to restore power to the majority of affected customers by 8:30 pm, according to Mon Power Spokesperson Will Boye.

Boye says crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Original Story (06/13/2021, 3:31 PM):

As of 3:20 p.m., First Energy reports nearly 21% of Lewis County is without power. That’s just over 2000 customers.

5 News has contacted the power company to see if there is an estimate on getting power restored.

Here is a list of current customers affected in the area from the First Energy website:

Richie: 321 or 5%

Mon: 175 or less than 1%

Hardy: 318 or 3%

Dodd: 142 or 4%

