West Virginia inching closer to vaccine goal

Governor Justice and Baby Dog(Governor Jim Justice)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state “crossed a milestone” with 60.1% of residents aged 12 and over being at least partially vaccinated.

The state’s coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all.

But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government.

About 268,000 doses are currently unused, according to state data.

