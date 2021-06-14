Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | June 14th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After an eventful evening yesterday with thunderstorms and flash flooding, we continue to clear up through the morning. We will see some bursts of sun in the morning to welcome in the new week, and temperatures will rise into the low 80s under some afternoon sun. There will be a chance for evening storms once again, and similar conditions will persist into Tuesday. However, we only make it up into the upper 70s on Tuesday, with sun in the morning and a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Finally, by mid-week, a high pressure system moves into the area and will help to keep us dry and fairly cloud-free for the remainder of the week. Wednesday will be dry through the day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s once more. It’ll be a clear, calm, and mild day. Thursday will be slightly warmer, but still calm, dry, and sunny. We make it back into the 80s on Friday, and we start the day off with clear skies, but clouds will throughout the day. However, we will stay dry until the weekend, when a chance for rain returns on Saturday, with the possibility of some afternoon storms. Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!

Today: A much clearer day, with some afternoon sun, but a chance for evening rain showers. High: 85.

Tonight: Late evening showers clear overnight. Low: 57.

Tuesday: A dry start with some afternoon cloud cover and scattered storms. High: 75.

Wednesday: High pressure moves in, bringing us a calm, sunny, and beautiful day. High: 75.

