The Basketball Tournament permitting full attendance capacity

Best Virginia plays in Charleston Regional July 17-21
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 18 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Basketball Tournament has announced it will allow full capacity fan attendance for its games this year.

Best Virginia, WVU’s alumni team, is set to play in the Charleston Regional hosted at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 17-21. The squad will be in the same regional as Marshall’s alumni team, Herd That.

64 teams will be competing to win $1 million. The selection show is set for June 21.

