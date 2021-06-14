Charlotte (Hobbs) Jacquez, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fairmont, WV on September 27, 1943, the daughter of Wilfred Salkeld Hobbs and Vogal Mae McKinney. She graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1960 and attended Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and later received her Master’s Degree in Education from WVU in Morgantown. She was happily married to Julius Jacquez, with whom she shared three children and 55 years together. After graduating from college, she taught one year in Grundy, VA, one year in Elkins, WV and completed her 30 years of service at Taylor County Middle School in Grafton, WV. Mrs. Jacquez enjoyed teaching sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students. She enjoyed working with the middle school students and was an advisor to the Builders Club sponsored by the Kiwanis and the Knights in Action, a Christian Service Club and the Youth for Government Program in Charleston. She was also active in Civic Oration, Social Studies Fair, and after school tutoring. She often spoke of her love for the students with whom she taught. Mrs. Jacquez continued her relationship with many of the students even after they graduated from high school, college, or chose to get married and have a family. One of the special activities she enjoyed with the students was building a float in the Memorial Day Parade for 15 years. She received the Taylor County Teacher of the Year and was also honored with the VFW Teacher-Volunteer of the Year award. Mrs. Jacquez was active in the Marion County 4-H program for 20 years. She was the leader of the Hoult-Sanford 4-H club and was an organizer and leader of many of the activities and projects. For several years she was the coordinator of the Marion County 4-H camp. Mrs. Jacquez received the honor of 4-H Leader All Stars and was Marion County 4-H leader of the year. God then family was important to her. She was a Christian by faith and attended and taught at the Alliance Bible Study Center at CMA Church in Morgantown and a Neighborhood Bible Study in Morgantown. She taught bible study to inmates at the Pruntytown Correctional Center and to the young girls at Salem Correctional Center. Her desire was for people to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and to read and study the Bible. Mrs. Jacquez was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Bill Hobbs, and one sister Gwen Tiedt. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Julius Jacquez, two sons: Julian Jacquez, Jr. and wife Tonya, and Frank Marcus Jacquez and wife Crystal, and one daughter Patricia Maria Croll and husband Scott. Eight grandchildren: Melissa Rose Mason and husband Tyler, Marcus Scott Croll and wife Amy, Jacob Andrew Jacquez, Julian Chase Jacquez, and Frank Harper Jacquez and four great-grandchildren: Addison Marie Mason, Josiah Scott Mason, Elijah Matthew Croll, and Lucas Timothy Mason. One sister Jackie Ordiway and husband Gary, one brother Phillip Hobbs. One brother-in-law: Herman Tiedt, and two special friends: Rusty Phillips and Terri Shingleton. She is survived by several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554 on Wednesday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, June 17, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 18, at the Fairmont Baptist Temple, 430 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

