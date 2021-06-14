Detroit man charged with attempted murder in Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man in Fairmont, WV.

On May 21, Cedrick Dion Tyron Griffin allegedly shot a man in the leg after a physical fight earlier that day. Police say Griffin tried to kill the man and fled the scene after shooting him.

Griffin had warrants related to that incident and police arrested him during a traffic stop on Thursday. He’s now also facing drug charges related to the traffic stop.

Griffin has been charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit drug related charge.

