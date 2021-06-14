Everett Eugene “Gene” King, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 29, 1936, a son of the late Archie and Virginia Lynch King. He is survived by his wife, Betty Clifton King. Also surviving are three daughters, Lorraine King Hall of Newport News, VA, Susan King of Port Richey, FL and Siobhan King of Lafayette, CO. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Bernice McHenry. Mr. King was a graduate of Washington Irving High School. He owned and operated Kings Service Station in Wilsonburg for many years and then went on to work for Stone & Thomas and retired from Elder-Beerman as a Sales Associate. Mr. King was a Boy Scout leader and a former District Governor and member of the Wilsonburg Lions Club. He was an avid gardener, traveler, and active member of the United Methodist Temple. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. King will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the United Methodist Temple with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscrvelli.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.