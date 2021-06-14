Advertisement

Four new deaths reported in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 14, there have been 2,947,986 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,144 total cases and 2,853 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Wayne County, and a 79-year old female from Greenbrier County.

2,799 cases of COVID-19 are considered active.

157,492 have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

Right now, more than 60 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 50 percent (49.7%) of the population is fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,511), Berkeley (12,786), Boone (2,168), Braxton (1,000), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,851), Calhoun (377), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,542), Gilmer (879), Grant (1,306), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,916), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,564), Harrison (6,128), Jackson (2,222), Jefferson (4,773), Kanawha (15,448), Lewis (1,275), Lincoln (1,584), Logan (3,267), Marion (4,621), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,047), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,105), Mineral (2,970), Mingo (2,718), Monongalia (9,386), Monroe (1,203), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,890), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,952), Putnam (5,309), Raleigh (7,036), Randolph (2,834), Ritchie (755), Roane (656), Summers (857), Taylor (1,270), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,956), Wayne (3,186), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,384), Wirt (455), Wood (7,921), Wyoming (2,034).

