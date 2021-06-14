Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect

HAYWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying someone wanted for shoplifting.

Officials say the man was involved in a shoplifting incident on June 5 at the Dollar General in Haywood. If you have any information, please contact Deputy Kesling at znkesling@harrisoncountywv.gov or call the department’s main number at 304-423-7700.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.