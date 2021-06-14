Advertisement

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying someone wanted for shoplifting.

Officials say the man was involved in a shoplifting incident on June 5 at the Dollar General in Haywood. If you have any information, please contact Deputy Kesling at znkesling@harrisoncountywv.gov or call the department’s main number at 304-423-7700.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Protesters push Manchin for voting reform, min. wage increase
Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul
WVa judge halts implementation of payroll deduction law
Walking Miracles Family Foundation awarded grant to provide resources to cancer patients
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Copper House Grill