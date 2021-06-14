House Call: Importance of cancer screenings Pt. 2

June is National Cancer Survivorship Month and joining us is Peggy Johnson, nurse navigator at the Cecil B. Highland Jr. and Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center at United Hospital Center. Tonight is part two of our interview on how cancer screenings can increase the chance of spotting signs of early cancer development.

1). Do I Need to Have Symptoms to Get Screened for Cancer?

No, screenings are for prevention, to detect a potential problem or disease in a person that does not yet have symptoms.

Early detection is key

You want to detect a condition at the earliest stage to treat it most effectively.

2). Can I Get a Cancer Screening Without Insurance?

You can get free screenings at different locations by watching the media outlets.

United Hospital Center offers an at no charge women’s screening, men’s screening, and a skin screening one time a year. Keep monitoring the cancer center’s website at www.wvcancercenter.com for complete details.

3). What Happens After A Cancer Screening?

· After a cancer screening you will receive your results.

· Depending on the results, you may need additional testing.

· The doctor preforming the tests will let you know the next steps in the process.

· If testing shows normal results, then you are finished until the next screening is needed.

· Important to always let your primary care know if something is bothering you, looks different or just does not feel right.

· Early detection is key for the best outcome.

