Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Wow, those were some pretty good storms last night. I don’t think anyone in our area didn’t get wet. Just looking at the past radar, those were some very big severe storms, particularly in our area’s southern counties. Flooding affected some as well as there were some reports of wind damage too. Today has been gorgeous so far with lots of sun and nice humidity. Temperatures were slightly below our 82F average for the day. But today’s big story is the potential risk of more severe weather for our northern counties. The National Weather Service has placed a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, as well as a few more for outside our area. These watches are in effect till 6 pm this evening, and if you do see those storms, expect heavy downpours, potentially strong gusts, and possible hail. Tomorrow will be another great day, but afternoon showers and a thunderstorm or two could be in the forecast. Wednesday and Thursday will be absolutely spectacular days with almost clear and sunny days, highs in the mid to high 70′s and lows down to near 50. Temperatures ramp back up again on Friday, ushering in storms for the weekend.

Tonight: Showers ending then fog: Low: 57

Tuesday: Foggy start then showers later: High 77

Wednesday: Sunny: High 75

Thursday: Chilly start then sunny: High 78

