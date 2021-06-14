Advertisement

New River Gorge announcing summer hours, programs

(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is beginning summer operating hours with visitor centers open seven days a week, Superintendent Lizzie Watts said in a news release.

The Canyon Rim and Sandstone visitor centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; the Grandview Visitor Center will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and the Thurmond Visitor Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In addition, ranger guided walks and talks will begin soon along with guided hikes, guided bike rides, paddleboard programs, and other outdoor activities. Visitors can follow “Get Active in the Park” on social media for more information about these free activities.

Watts encouraged visitors to help avoid crowding by planning trips for less busy times. For hikers, she suggests have an alternate trail in mind in case their first choice is too busy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Power outages are being reported in the Monkey Junction area of Wilmington as of 11:45 p.m....
Power Outages
The family said Cassie lived in West Virginia but were unsure if she's hiked near Spruce Knob...
Three months later and the search continues for Sheetz, the missing hiker in Pendleton County
Victor Lee Thompson and Kierston Holbrooks-Mick
Week-long manhunt comes to an end with capture of two fugitives in Ritchie county
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail

Latest News

Marissa Sanders, director of West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network,...
Amid a foster care crisis, WV didn’t pay private adoption agencies as promised
House Call: Importance of cancer screenings Pt. 2
House Call
Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 14 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 14 2021 12 PM
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
Poor People’s Campaign to hold march against Joe Manchin