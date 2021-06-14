North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The roads of Patteson Drive have returned to normal. The dry dirt and debris that line the sidewalks are the only indication that just a day before, the roads were flooded with over three feet of water.

“This was about a 100-year storm,” said Damien Davis, the City Engineer of Morgantown.

Davis says the systems are rated for 100-year storms, preventing much more flooding from Sunday’s downpour. Yet, still the drains had a difficult time keeping up with the flood of water surging from the WVU Alumni Center, down the road.

One driver, who preferred to remain anonymous, tells 5 News that the surge of water caught her off-guard. Her engine shut down on Patteson Drive and she had to escape out of her window due to the rising water. Davis said no injuries were reported, but at least one person had to be rescued by fire crews from atop their vehicle.

By sundown Sunday, the water had cleared, the systems caught up to the water as the downpour stalled. Now, MUB crews have been dispatched to assess damage and aid in maintenance.

“I haven’t seen any real damage from [the storm], just some trees down, fences in the park, nothing too bad,” Davis said.

But the storm moved South, in Barrackville, residents were not as fortunate.

“The outside water pushed in and cracked the walls and they caved in. That put about two tons of good West Virginia clay and water in on the floor,” said Kevin Wilson, describing what happened to his father-in-law’s house over the weekend.

The problems started Thursday with the first rainstorm of the weekend. Wilson’s family began seeing water flood into his father-in-law’s basement. Friday’s storm brought more bad news as the foundation began to slip, causing a mudslip into the basement.

“It was a mess. It was a mess. It was about 15 feet wide, 20 feet long,” Wilson described.

They had no clue the damage that would be coming on Sunday.

A mobile dumpster now sits outside their home filled with their soiled belongings. Piles of dirt and plywood are scattered in their yard as they try hard to keep their home dry in anticipation of another storm, one that could potentially destroy their cherished home.

“[My father-in-law] and his wife built this house 55 years ago. He lost her 36 years ago. It means a lot to him,” Davis said.

They are now looking to the city to help them repair the damage.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.