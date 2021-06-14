Advertisement

Poor People’s Campaign to hold march against Joe Manchin

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Poor People’s Campaign will hold a demonstration against West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday evening.

Liberal activists will gather at a park in Charleston to hold a “Moral March on Manchin.” They are rallying against the moderate Democrat’s decision to oppose a landmark overhaul of U.S. election law.

Manchin opposes the proposal known as For the People Act because he believes it risks further stoking partisan divides.

As a key senator in a divided chamber, Manchin has frustrated progressive Democrats with his reluctance to support several key agenda items.

