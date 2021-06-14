United Hospital Center holds ‘Topping Off’ ceremony for new east addition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center held a “Topping Off” ceremony on Monday to celebrate the milestone construction phase of the new east addition.

Employees signed the final 16-foot-long, 400 pound steel beam, which is the last of 350 tons of structural steel used in the expansion of the skeleton, as it was hoisted by crane 80 feet in the air.

“This construction project is progressing according to schedule,” said UCH CEO and President Mike Tillman. “The expansion will allow UHC to continue providing what this dynamic region needs and deserves--safe and effective care, delivered by highly skilled professionals, and all with the latest technology.”

The “Topping Off” ceremony has become a ritual in the construction industry when the highest beam of steel is placed atop a structure.

The new addition to UHC is expected to be completed around this time next year, and will include:

Expanded Pharmacy

Expanded Support Services Storage

Third MRI

Space for a future forth MRI

Two additional operating rooms

New mechanical room

OB/GYN Clinic

WVU School of Nursing campus

