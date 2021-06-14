Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, June 14

John Halterman: Does a mania market mean that sell signals are irrelevant? You know, when the markets are going up and it’s going up and it doesn’t always make sense, you know, people kind of question what does economic data really mean and should we be getting out if indicates that it’s downside. Well I gotta tell you, the first thing I would tell you is, never, never let your guard down. Are you listening to me Delores? Because one thing I will tell you is, when it comes to the markets, it can change anytime. And if you’re a person that’s over the age of fifty, you gotta understand that there is a serious impact because of negative markets. And so, I’m a person that wants to fully take advantage of up markets and make sure we that we can earn all we can. But at the same time, I want to make sure that we are always managing risk. And so, regardless if we are in a mania market or not, pay attention and take necessary action. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

