Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, June 14

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Does a mania market mean that sell signals are irrelevant?  You know, when the markets are going up and it’s going up and it doesn’t always make sense, you know, people kind of question what does economic data really mean and should we be getting out if indicates that it’s downside.  Well I gotta tell you, the first thing I would tell you is, never, never let your guard down.  Are you listening to me Delores?  Because one thing I will tell you is, when it comes to the markets, it can change anytime.  And if you’re a person that’s over the age of fifty, you gotta understand that there is a serious impact because of negative markets.  And so, I’m a person that wants to fully take advantage of up markets and make sure we that we can earn all we can.  But at the same time, I want to make sure that we are always managing risk.  And so, regardless if we are in a mania market or not, pay attention and take necessary action.  For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Protesters push Manchin for voting reform, min. wage increase
Hundreds protest Manchin’s opposition to voting law overhaul
WVa judge halts implementation of payroll deduction law
Walking Miracles Family Foundation awarded grant to provide resources to cancer patients
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Copper House Grill