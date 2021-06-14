Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer named Conference USA affiliate member starting in 2022

Mountaineers have played in MAC since 2012
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 18 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer has been named an affiliate member of Conference USA beginning in 2022.

The Mountaineers have been a part of the Mid-American Conference since 2012 and previously played in the Big East. West Virginia will be the 10th league member of C-USA joining Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB along with affiliate members Coastal Carolina, Kentucky and South Carolina.

“We’re very excited by the news and our conference realignment for the fall of 2022,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “Our program’s ambition is to compete with the very best in the country, and we believe that Conference USA provides us the platform to do that. I also want to thank the Mid-American Conference for providing WVU with a great home. I was part of the staff when we entered the MAC, and it has continued to be a tough league with a formidable RPI standing year after year. I have been particularly appreciative of my fellow coaches within the MAC, along with Jeff Bacon, who has done an incredible job navigating a very difficult campaign with the pandemic.”

Conference USA sent three of its schools to this year’s NCAA Tournament including Charlotte, Kentucky and national champion Marshall. WVU went 6-3-1 last season and just missed the NCAA Tournament finishing with an RPI of 12.

