Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
Arches National Park in Utah is seen in this file photo.
US Park service sued after gate decapitates Ugandan humanitarian
MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls