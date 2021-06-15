Advertisement

Body of West Virginia man found along New River

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CUNARD, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a West Virginia man has been recovered two days after he disappeared along the New River, authorities said.

A whitewater rafting guide on Monday discovered the body of Rudy Ezra Cerda of Beckley along a stretch of the river in Cunard, about six miles from where he last was seen by friends, The Register-Herald reported.

New River Gorge National Park and Reserve spokeswoman Eve West said Cerda had disappeared on Saturday.

Friends reported Cerda was sitting in a shallow part of the river in Thurmond while the group fished. The group left and Cerda was gone when they returned. His cell phone and a shirt were left behind, West said.

West said officials will determine a cause of death.

