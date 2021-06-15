Celtics interview Mazzulla for head coaching job

BOSTON, Mass. (WDTV) - The Boston Celtics have interviewed WVU alum and current assistant coach Joe Mazzulla for its vacant head coaching job, according to Jared Weiss of the The Athletic.

The team parted ways with former head man Brad Stevens last week. Mazzulla has been an assistant coach for the Celtics since 2019 and also has coached with Boston’s G-League team, the Maine Red Claws.

Previously, he was a two-year head coach of Fairmont State men’s basketball and was a two-year assistant coach at Glenville State. Mazzulla was a guard for WVU from 2006-2011 and averaged nearly eight points per game his senior year. He was also a captain of the Mountaineers’ Final Four team in 2010.

The Celtic have interviewed assistants Jerome Allen, Jay Larranaga, Joe Mazzulla and Scott Morrison to succeed Brad Stevens. So who are they & what can they bring to the table?



A deep dive into the Celtics’ internal coaching candidates on @TheAthleticNBA https://t.co/X6CQp4hPg9 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.