Advertisement

Celtics interview Mazzulla for head coaching job

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WDTV) - The Boston Celtics have interviewed WVU alum and current assistant coach Joe Mazzulla for its vacant head coaching job, according to Jared Weiss of the The Athletic.

The team parted ways with former head man Brad Stevens last week. Mazzulla has been an assistant coach for the Celtics since 2019 and also has coached with Boston’s G-League team, the Maine Red Claws.

Previously, he was a two-year head coach of Fairmont State men’s basketball and was a two-year assistant coach at Glenville State. Mazzulla was a guard for WVU from 2006-2011 and averaged nearly eight points per game his senior year. He was also a captain of the Mountaineers’ Final Four team in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

Regional finals
Rain suspends numerous local regional baseball and softball games
The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament permitting full attendance capacity
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer named Conference USA affiliate member starting in 2022
Class AA State Track and Field Championships
North Marion girls place second, Fairmont Senior boys fourth at Class AA State Track and Field Championships