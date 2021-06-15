City of Elkins discusses use of body-worn, dash cameras

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The public safety committee approved Elkins Chief of Police Travis Bennett’s request to research body and dash cams Monday morning.

At a publics safety meeting today they discussed the idea of getting body cameras and dash cams for their patrol vehicles.

We learned today there is no timeline on exactly when this would happen as the police department is in the early stages of its presentation. But the police chief tells me he wants to make sure everyone is on board before they move forward.

“Currently we are in the beginning stages of implementing body and dash cams in the vehicles for the Elkins police department,” said Bennett.

The chief says the plan is still in its infancy and there is no projected cost or timeline yet.

He says body and dash cams would help accomplish several goals.

“One it will allow us to be more transparent with the public, it will give us more evidence during criminal proceedings.”

The Elkins department consists of a police chief and 13 sworn law enforcement officers.

The city says complaints on officers are not a big issue but the chief says the bodycams and dashcams would help minimize any complaints.

“It’ll help us substantiate or eliminate complaints on police officers.”

He also says several other area departments are already using this technology.

“The use of video footage in policing has become very standard policing has changed and the Elkins Police Department wants to stay ahead of the curve,” said Bennett.

Chief Bennett will return with a more concrete proposal at the next public safety committee meeting.

