Efforts continue to restore power in parts of north central W.Va

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - FirstEnergy crews were brought in from different states on Tuesday to help restore power to West Virginia residents following the recent storms.

“We’ve had trees come down on our powerlines, on our equipment so that has caused a fairly extensive amount of damage,” said Will Boye, Representative of MonPower.

Severe weather on Sunday and Monday took out power in multiple counties in north central West Virginia.

Boye says that 3,000 customers were without power in Marion County alone on Tuesday morning, but that number is down to about 1,900 as of Tuesday afternoon. The company called in extra help to get power restored.

“We have brought in some additional from our operating companies in Ohio and Pennsylvania. We’ve brought in around 30 crews from those states to help us get power back to our customers in MonPower,” Boye says. “Each outage is different, it depends on where the customers live, what the access is like, how many trees have come down, what the damage is like to the equipment.”

The company says for the customers who live in more remote areas, it could take more time to get to them.

“Whether it be our powerlines or whether it be our roads or whatever it may be, west Virginia is always a challenge,” said Governor Jim Justice.

The governor says that infrastructure is a challenge in West Virginia, but he’s working to address it. He said, “we’ve made an incredible investment in infrastructure in the state since I’ve been here and everything, we got roads in really tough shape that were decades of neglect but we’re on that.”

FirstEnergy says that power for most of its customers will be restored by Tuesday night, but it could be as late as Monday for some in Harrison and Marion Counties.

