Fairmont Volunteer Firefighter honored as West Virginia’s Firefighter of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Winfield District Fire Department’s, Captain Bruce Orsborn was regognized as West Virginia’s 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

Orsborn has been a volunteer firefirefighter at the department for 37 years.

In his childhood he had some tragedy that led him to becoming a firefighter.

“When I was younger, I’ve got burned out three times in my livelihood, as a kid lost everything. I got firefighters that are in the fire department now that were on scene at my scenes,” he said.

Then when Orsborn was older a classmate told him about his involvement as a volunteer firefighter. Orsborn knew he wanted to be a firefighter too.

“He was tired and I said, what have you been doing? He said, been out on fire calls. I said how do you get involved in that? He said, go to your local fire department and ask them for an application,” Orsborn added.

Over the years Orsborn has been known in the community as a dedicated member of the department always helping others.

In addition to being recognized as Firefighter of the Year he also recieved the National Commanders Award for his years in civil service.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.