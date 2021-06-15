Henry Junior Conrad, 67, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home and under the care of WV Caring.Henry was born Monday, February 1, 1954, in Harman, a son of the late Henry “Buddy” Conrad, Sr. and Alice Sharp Conrad. On October 28, 2006, in Montrose, he was married to the former Kimmie Armstead who survives.Left to cherish Henry’s memory are six children, Henry Douglas Conrad and wife, Pamela, William Boyd Haden, Marlena Ann Findley and husband, Harvey, Roger Edward Ramsey, all of Elkins, Cassandra Kay Lambert of Belington, and Tammy Ranae Ramsey of Kerens, four siblings, Gatha Wilson of Troy, Suzie Mullenax and husband, Clifford, of Minnesota, Kimberly Bennett of New Jersey, and Rosalie Snead and husband, Rodney, of Charleston, eight grandchildren, Emily, Jace, Max, Christopher, Nicole, Jeremy, Logan, and Marcus, several great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.Preceding Henry in death besides his parents were three brothers, James, Everett, and Russell.Henry was a graduate of Elkins High School. He had worked as an Evaporator Operator with Howes Leather Company. He had played many various sports growing up and loved football. He enjoyed fishing, blackberry picking, and traveling.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11am at the American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Cravensdale where members of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the US Naval Guard will conduct full military honors.

