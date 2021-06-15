Advertisement

Henry Junior Conrad

Henry Junior Conrad
Henry Junior Conrad(Henry Junior Conrad)
By Production
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henry Junior Conrad, 67, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home and under the care of WV Caring.Henry was born Monday, February 1, 1954, in Harman, a son of the late Henry “Buddy” Conrad, Sr. and Alice Sharp Conrad. On October 28, 2006, in Montrose, he was married to the former Kimmie Armstead who survives.Left to cherish Henry’s memory are six children, Henry Douglas Conrad and wife, Pamela, William Boyd Haden, Marlena Ann Findley and husband, Harvey, Roger Edward Ramsey, all of Elkins, Cassandra Kay Lambert of Belington, and Tammy Ranae Ramsey of Kerens, four siblings, Gatha Wilson of Troy, Suzie Mullenax and husband, Clifford, of Minnesota, Kimberly Bennett of New Jersey, and Rosalie Snead and husband, Rodney, of Charleston, eight grandchildren, Emily, Jace, Max, Christopher, Nicole, Jeremy, Logan, and Marcus, several great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.Preceding Henry in death besides his parents were three brothers, James, Everett, and Russell.Henry was a graduate of Elkins High School. He had worked as an Evaporator Operator with Howes Leather Company. He had played many various sports growing up and loved football. He enjoyed fishing, blackberry picking, and traveling.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11am at the American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery in Cravensdale where members of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the US Naval Guard will conduct full military honors.

BRIDGEPORT, W. VA. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

Charlotte (Hobbs) Jacquez
Charlotte (Hobbs) Jacquez
Everett Eugene “Gene” King
Everett Eugene “Gene” King
Jean V. Ovsak Grisso
Jean V. Ovsak Grisso
Madaline M. Green Vandevender Getch
Madaline M. Green Vandevender Getch