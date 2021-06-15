Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 15, 2021

Storms continue, then a better weekend ahead.
By Kevin Corriveau
Updated: 15 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! I hope you all stayed safe yesterday evening as those severe thunderstorms pushed through. From the perspective of a meteorologist, they were quite amazing. There were lots of wind damage reports, power outages, and some hail damage as well. And of course, more flooding. Just in Morgantown alone, they had received about 1.8″ from Sunday’s storm, and then a little over another .8″ on Monday evening, giving them about 2.6″ in a 24 hour period. Once those storms moved to the south, then the skies cleared, leaving us with a cooler and breezier evening. Today started off nice and cool as well with some winds from the north, then getting a bit cloudier with showers across the area. Wednesday and Thursday will be absolutely beautiful and mild. Plenty of sun is expected and temperatures will remain in the mid to high 70′s. As we get closer to the weekend, expect to see showers and possible thunderstorms into Friday, spilling into Saturday. Sunday looks a bit better, but we could still see off and on showers there too.

Tonight: Showers ending then fog: Low: 50

Wednesday: Sunny: High 75

Thursday: Sunny: High 78

Friday: Mosty sunny, showers late: High 85

