MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at Kroger on Suncrest Drive in Morgantown, according to the West Virginia Lottery’s website.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers for Tuesday’s drawing and purchased another play, worth $2, on the same play slip. The five numbers were 9, 22, 39, 41, and 54. This person did not match the Mega Ball or buy the multiplier.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

