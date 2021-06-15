Advertisement

Morgantown Mall owner files for bankruptcy protection

Morgantown Mall
By WDTV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Washington Prime Group Inc., the owner of the Morgantown Mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

The Ohio-based company owns more than 100 locations across the United States. The company filed for bankruptcy so that it can restructure and pay down $1 billion in debt.

Washington Prime Group blames the pandemic for its financial woes. The company was able to secure $100 million in new funding to support day-to-day operations.

