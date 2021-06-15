Pet Helpers: Ruby

We’re looking for someone special to adopt this sweet girl, Ruby.

She’s a 6 1/2 year old Cairn Terrier who came to us with horrible skin and hair loss. As you can see, she’s quite the beauty now. For reasons unknown to us, she was down 3 pounds from her normal weight from 2 months prior. She also showed us that she had been eating things that were not intended to be eaten. We believe this to have been stress related, or lack of proper feeding by her humans prior to her coming here. We don’t know if they decided to stop feeding her or what the whole story is. She did manage to ingest a couple of nonedible items when she first came here, but it’s been quite some time since it’s happened.

She now knows there will always be plenty to eat, and even a doggie biscuit once a day. As for the skin issue, she received medicated baths that healed her rather quickly. She was also only fed lamb and rice kibble in case she suffered from a food allergy. We made certain the only doggie biscuits she gets are healthy without a lot of added ingredients. We honestly think that after her being with us since the end of March, and the great improvement in her, her issues were stress related.

She will still need a home where she will not have inedible items freely accessible to her, at least until you feel she is comfortable in her new home. I know this sounds like a lot to expect from an adopter, but this girl is so worth the effort. One thing we have done consistently is to crate her at night with her bed, or when we must leave her at home alone. She now weighs a healthy 14.6 lbs. That’s up 3.2 lbs. since she came to Pet Helpers.

She’s been spayed and had all vaccines, along with all the rest of the Pet Helpers things we do for each of them. She’s also been micro chipped. This girl has made so much progress, and is needing the perfect home. She’s being fostered by me near Fairmont, WV and her adoption fee is $150. Feel free to message me with any questions you may have regarding sweet Ruby. And, as usual, an application can be submitted by following this link: https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.