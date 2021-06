Rain suspends numerous local regional baseball and softball games

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain forced the suspension of many baseball and softball opening games of the regional finals.

Scores of local games from Monday are listed below. Suspended contests will resume play tomorrow and will pick up where they left off.

Baseball

Class AAA Region I

Game 1 – Bridgeport 0, Morgantown 0 (Suspended in 3rd inning – Will resume Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Class AA Region I

Game 1 – North Marion 5, Frankfort 3 (Suspended in 5th inning – Will resume Tuesday, 5 p.m.)

Class AA Region II

Game 1 – Herbert Hoover 9, Philip Barbour 6 (Suspended in 6th inning – Will resume Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Class A Region II

Game 1 – Moorefield 2, South Harrison 1 (Suspended in 4th inning – Will resume Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Softball

Class AAA Region I

Game 1 – John Marshall 2, University 0 (Suspended in 5th inning – Will resume Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.)

Class AA Region II

Game 1 – Herbert Hoover 4, Lincoln 1 - Final

Class A Region II

Game 1 - Petersburg 4, Clay-Battelle 1 (Suspended in 4th inning - Will resume Tuesday)

