Senior leadership leads Doddridge County boys track and field to defend Class A crown

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County head coach Bobby Burnside commended his six seniors after defending its title to win back-to-back Class A State Track and Field Championships.

The Bulldogs boys team totaled 122.50 points to claim its 10th title in school history.

Senior pole vaulter Reese Burnside claimed his third state crown. Senior and University of Charleston commit Carter Lipscomb won his second 3200 title in comeback fashion.

Hunter Jenkins placed third in the 100 and was a part of the Bulldogs state champion 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Nathan Hart placed fourth on the shuttle hurdle relay and fifth in the high jump. Brennan Miller was a member of the first place 4x400 team. Both Miller and William Atkinson also were on the second place 4x800 squads.

Burnside said the senior group’s selflessness was the key to winning the championship. They led the team and kept them focueds even weeks after graduation. He hopes their legacy inspires future runners in Doddridge County to become a part of the program.

