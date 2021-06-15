Advertisement

Tasty Tuesday: Copper House Grill

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
If it’s Tuesday, it has to be tasty Tuesday. This week, we’re in Fairmont visiting Copper House Grill. This venue has music, a lively bar scene and great food.

Jason Defriends decided he wanted to get into the bar/restaurant business, and they’re more of a restaurant than bar now. They do a lot of tasty food, nothing but fresh, not frozen. Word of mouth travels, and they don’t do much advertising, and it seems to be working well.

Jason also says the location is great. They get a lot of drive-by business and people staying in hotels.

The downstairs has bands, private parties, and of course, they offer different types of food down there as well. They do graduation parties, alumni parties, birthday parties.

Kevin has the pleasure of trying the crab dip bread bowl, which Jason says is one of their best sellers as an appetizer. Then, a blackened tuna with wild rice and veggies, and then we’re going to do buffalo wrap with a side of fries. Very nice, great food!

