Advertisement

Thief steals garbage bag full of items from Calif. store as customers and security guard record video

By KGO Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – A thief made off with a shelf full of goods from a Walgreens, right in front of two customers and a security guard recording the incident.

Video shows the man filling a garbage bag with items before taking off.

The security guard tries to grab the bag, but the man gets away with everything on a Lyft bike.

“That’s when he sort of, like, ran into me with his bicycle,” said KGO-TV reporter Lyanne Melendez.

Melendez was one of the customers who recorded video of the incident while she was shopping on her day off. She was not injured by the bike.

“It’s hard for me as a journalist to say, ‘I won’t be involved, I can’t get involved.’ I have to be sort of neutral, but this is also my city,” Melendez said. “I live in this city, and I see this constantly.”

In the past year and a half, Melendez said she’s witnessed three of these out-in-the-open shoplifting sprees at different Walgreens throughout San Francisco.

Unable to justify profit-crushing theft, stores are closing in the city.

“Seventeen Walgreens over the last five years, almost every Gap retail outlet is gone,” San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai said.

Last month, Safai held a hearing on organized retail theft and said the district attorney and the police department need a much more coordinated response.

“It might even involve a more aggressive effort when it comes to surveillance cameras, because you see the same individual hitting multiple locations. Then you can begin to have a deeper conversation about bringing multiple charges,” Safai said.

Safai has given officials until mid-July to respond to his letter of inquiry on organized retail theft.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All right reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Flooding in north central West Virginia causes damage
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Hiking Trail (Generic)
Former West Virginia railroad designated as national trail
Patteson Road is dry and fully operational after a flood blocked traffic Sunday night.
North Central area recovering from Sunday’s 100-year storm

Latest News

Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll
FILE – This image shows meat on shelves in a grocery store. Wholesale prices, driven by rising...
Record rise in US wholesale prices over the past year
Arches National Park in Utah is seen in this file photo.
US Park service sued after gate decapitates Ugandan humanitarian
MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the...
MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls