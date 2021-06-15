Advertisement

Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
SUMMERS, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the First Energy website, over 7300 customers are without power as of 8:30 p.m. Monday night. That roughly works out to 24% of their customers in Marion County.

In Doddridge County, nearly 35% of First Energy customers are in the dark. According to the website, 1,259 out of 3,601 are out of power as of 8:30 p.m. Their website is updated every 15 minutes.

In Taylor County, over 2800 are without power. That equals about 34% according to First Energy.

Barbour County has over 1000 out of power and Preston is around the same with 1015 or 6% out of power Monday night.

A call has been placed to the First Energy representative to ascertain a time they expect power to be restored.

Stay with 5 News for updates.

