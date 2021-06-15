Victoria Deidre “Dee” Stapleton Martin, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2021, one day shy of her 75th birthday. Dee was born on June 13, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, the second child of Robert Reese and Rae Wooley Stapleton and little sister to Larrick B. Stapleton of Philadelphia. Dee promptly broke whatever mold there was for a girl of her time, living a life full of mischief, adventure, and whimsy...all on her terms. She spent her childhood rescuing and bringing home all manner of creatures from guinea pigs to praying mantis egg cases, one of which hatched on the kitchen windowsill and released over 100 baby mantises into her mother’s impeccably neat kitchen. Many of her favorite childhood memories - and stories! - are about the hours spent with her dad in his workshop, once taking apart her bicycle using his tools and working for years to reassemble it, other times learning how to shoot into an earthen range, and importantly, learning how to develop and print black and white photos. Dee graduated from Parkersburg High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from West Virginia University, where she and her beloved English Springer Spaniel, Julep, met a handsome young law student, James Willoughby “Smiley” Martin Jr. (D. 5/11/2011) and HIS English Springer Spaniel, Bear. It was a match made in Heaven. Dee and Smiley were married August 10, 1974, and started their lives together in Mingo County, WV, where Smiley served as the local public defender and Dee often provided haircuts for his clients before their court appearances. They moved to Lewis County in 1975 and together built a life on an old farm in Jane Lew, where they both lived for the rest of their lives. They spent their time raising four kids alongside ducks, geese, chickens, goats, more cats than could be counted, generations of beloved English Springer Spaniels, an occasional Labrador, a rescued poodle, and that one time, some beef cattle. They never did buy the sheep they’d long wanted, and their kids will consider taking on that project next as they continue to love, enjoy, live on, and care for the farm. Dee worked as an educator for her entire life, teaching reading, special education, GED programs and more. She taught outside the classroom, too, serving as a Cub and Boy Scout troop leader and organizing children’s reading groups on the farm (Watson’s Readers). Dee earned her master’s degree in Computer Science from Salem Teiyko University. She was an active volunteer in a number of community groups including the Jane Lew Lions Club, the Sheltered Workshop, Easter Seals, and even organized and ran an annual local race, the Lightburn 5K and 1mile sprint. She also traveled the world, visiting Japan, Egypt, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand, but her favorite place was always the farm, where she and Smiley spent many evenings sitting outside with their dogs, listening to their favorite music or NPR shows and enjoying each other’s company. Dee and Smiley are survived by their four children, Ruth Martin (Matt Mulkey), James W. Martin, III (April Martin), Robert Martin, and Sarah Martin (Thomas Alberico); and five grandchildren, Vivienne Reese and James Beatrix Martin Mulkey and Phoebe Elisabet Martin, James Willoughby Martin IV, and Liam Robert Martin. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Martin Allen, and her nephews, Jamie and Michael Allen She is also survived by her nieces, Rebecca, Ainsley, and Jenny Stapleton. In lieu of flowers please consider making contributions to West Virginia Public Broadcasting (https://www.wvpublic.org/) or Fairness West Virginia (https://fairnesswv.org/). Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jackie Chambers officiating. Following services Dee request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Victoria Deidre “Dee” Stapleton Martin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.