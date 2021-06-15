Advertisement

Walking Miracles Family Foundation awarded grant to provide resources to cancer patients

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Walking Miracles Family Foundation was awarded a subrecipient state block grant by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health through the Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health.

The West Virginia-based 501c3 non-profit organization was created to support caregivers, families and survivors impacted by childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer. Patient Navigators connect childhood cancer patients and their families to helpful resources and referral networks.

More than 250 families in 33 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have been helped by Country Roads, a program developed by Walking Miracles in 2013. The program also supports families living in bordering counties of West Virginia in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, North Carolina, Maryland, and Ohio who are traveling to West Virginia hospitals and cancer centers for treatment and out of state when referred by a physician. The Walking Miracles travel card helps pay for gas, food and lodging. To date, they have given families over $250,000 in travel assistance over the last 8 years.

