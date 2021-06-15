West Virginia’s Batman comes to empower local children

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s own superhero made a stop at Washington District Elementary School.

To kick off the summer West Virginia’s Batman came to the Summer Learning Academy to empower the kids in attendence.

Batman drove up in his Batmobile and talked to the kids about how he took his rough childhood and did better for himself.

His talk encouraged kids to never give up. No matter how difficult things get.

“Superheros are great, but real world heros are what we need kids. I’m training you today to be heros to look out for each other,” he shared.

After the words of encouragement Batman took pictures with the kids at the event.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.