Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, June 15

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Does it ever make sense to always remain bullish on any one asset class, such as stocks, real estate or bitcoin? Well, I gotta tell you, people don’t realize a lot of mutual fund managers, that’s how they get paid. They get paid to always remain in one single asset class. And you know what, if you have time on your side and you’re young, that may make sense. But, I gotta tell you, if you’re over the age of fifty, what you really gotta be thinking about is downside market risk. You know, it doesn’t make sense to always stay in one asset class. It doesn’t make sense to always stay in the market, period. Because there’s going to be times where our economy is going to be in a position that it’s going to make a lot of money and it’s going to allow things such as stocks and real estate to grow. But then there’s also going to be a time where it doesn’t make sense and you’ve got to go into defensive mode. You gotta be thinking about cash and assets that’s going to preserve. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

United for Kids
United Way Wednesday- United for Kids
United Way Wednesday 6 16 2021
United Way Wednesday 6 16 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 16 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 16 2021 6 AM
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
Efforts continue to restore power in parts of north central W.Va
Efforts continue to restore power in parts of north central W.Va