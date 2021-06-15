WVU athletics returning to 100 percent fan capacity for games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that Milan Puskar Stadium and all other Mountaineer athletic venues will return to 100% fan capacity beginning in August.

This will include full stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating in parking lots and the complete gameday experience.

“I want to thank our fans for their patience and understanding throughout the past year,” Lyons said. “Not only is this great news for Mountaineer Nation and our student-athletes, but it adds to the excitement and anticipation for Mountaineer football. A full stadium of 60,000 fans is exactly what our team deserves, and what our fans have been wanting.”

The athletics department will continue working with the school in addition to local and state health officials to determine safety procedures based on current conditions.

