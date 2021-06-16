Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 16th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Weather conditions have taken a major turn for the better thanks to a handy high-pressure system in our area. We caught a couple of afternoon and evening raindrops and clouds yesterday, but overall it was a gorgeous day.

Today will be even better, with plenty of sunshine, beautiful skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s. Then, on Friday, we’ll warm up into the mid-80s once again, and also start to gain a couple of clouds. These clouds foreshadow some rain headed in for Saturday, beginning in the overnight hours of Friday night and continuing throughout the entire day on Saturday.

As that high-pressure system departs, a new low is able to move in, bringing a cold front associated with some soggy and severe weather. It’ll rain through the entire day on Saturday, with the possibility of thunderstorms as well, but calm down headed into Sunday morning.

We should see a drier day on Sunday, but occasional raindrops are still a possibility. Monday looks to be soggy again, with rain falling through the day and a chance for some thunderstorms as well. So, enjoy the rest of this work week and our break in the rain on Sunday morning!

Today: Temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of beautiful sunshine. High: 75.

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the 40s! Low: 46.

Thursday: High pressure sticks around for another incredible day. High: 78.

Friday: Temperatures warm up as clouds move in. High: 85.

