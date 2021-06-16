Bluefield PD attends dance recital in place of late Lt. James Vance

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Members of the Bluefield Police Department attended a dance recital for the daughter of one of their late retired officers.

Retired Lieutenant James Vance passed away on New Year’s Day after a battle with COVID-19. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

Vance’s daughter Jamie is a dancer at Starz Performing Arts Academy in Bluefield, who hosted their annual recital last weekend.

Since it was Jamie’s first recital without her father, Bluefield Police Officers came to support Jamie in Vance’s place.

