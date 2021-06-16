Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Branch recognized for winning WV Gatorade Boys Player of the Year

Senior midfielder had 30 goals and 32 assists this year
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 6 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior High School hosted a reception for senior midfielder Jonas Branch after being named the West Virginia Gatorade Boys Player of the Year.

He is the first boys player ever from Fairmont Senior to win the award. Branch scored 30 goals this year and had 32 assists leading the Polar Bears to win the Class A-AA State Championship. The West Virginia Wesleyan commit ended his career with 78 goals, 79 assists and two state titles.

Branch was named a United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region selection this season. He was also the Class A-AA Player of the Year by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association and West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.

