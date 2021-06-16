Gov. Justice and NCWV Airport leaders break ground on $19-million MHIRJ campus expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice joined state, municipal and North Central West Virginia Airport leaders to celebrate the expansion of Mitsubishi Heavy Industry’s campus.

“This is decades of work for our people and great paying jobs,” Gov. Justice said.

At what will be the future site of an MHI hangar, dozens gathered to celebrate the announcement and break ground on a two-phase project that will expand Mitsubishi’s stake in the airport to 100,000 square feet.

The $19-million expansion is expected to bring over 800 jobs into Harrison County, 300 of which are beginning immediately.

“They are lifetime jobs for our kids, who will know that they can go to school and come here to get a job,” said Mike Romano, State Senator.

The expansion was announced in November of 2020, yet Wednesday’s ceremony was focused on the decade of work that the Benedum Airport Authority, Governors and County officials put in to have such a project launch at the Airport.

“It is kind of anticlimactic, it has been a long road and many did not think this would happen. I am going to collect on some of the bets that were made,” joked Rick Rock, Director of the NCWV Airport.

After breaking ground, presenting members signed each other’s hard hats. Acting as memorabilia for the work put in, Rock says he will be giving his hard hat to the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame.

“I am going to think about all the jobs we created and all the people it affects and all the families it will benefit the hard work we put into it,” Rock said.

