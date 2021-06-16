Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! We knew this day was going to be a good one and it hasn’t disappointed. Almost clear skies and more like early springtime temperatures. All of the rain we had over the last couple of days is in the past and we have really great weather lined up till the end of the week, well almost. Our highs today around the area got up into the mid 70′s for most and that is well below the average for this time of year. Tomorrow morning expect a chilly one with temperatures into the mid 40′s. But those temperatures will rise fast with abundant sunshine in the forecast. Friday looks great as well, but we change the general atmospheric flow on Friday from the south and our temperatures will reflect it, reaching into the mid 80′s. Most of Friday will be fine as well with increased cloudiness, but it is really the later evening that the problems begin. Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into our area and stay with us through Saturday. Sunday does look a bit better, but there could be times of possible showers and thunderstorms too.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly: Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Friday: Partly cloudy, then thunderstorms late: High 85

Saturday: Stormy: High 79

