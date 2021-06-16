Advertisement

Lincoln rallies but season ends in loss to Herbert Hoover, 11-9

Cougars scored six runs in the sixth inning
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln scored six runs in the sixth inning but Herbert Hoover recorded four in the seventh to eliminate the Cougars in the Class AA Region II Finals, 11-9.

Hannah Ferris paced the Cougars going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Alexis Williams and Alania Rice had two hits each.

Sydney Shamblin and Emma Veltri led the Huskies with three hits each. Herbert Hoover outhit Lincoln, 18-10 in the game.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Harrison County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office looking for shoplifting suspect
Thousands out of power in Marion and Doddridge Counties
Thousands out of power in North Central West Virginia
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

Ritchie County softball
Ritchie County comes back to down Madonna, 7-2
Doddridge County boys track and field
Senior leadership leads Doddridge County boys track and field to defend Class A crown
North South All-Star Football Game
North South All-Star Football Game set for Saturday
WVU athletics
WVU athletics returning to 100 percent fan capacity for games