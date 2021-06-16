Lincoln rallies but season ends in loss to Herbert Hoover, 11-9

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln scored six runs in the sixth inning but Herbert Hoover recorded four in the seventh to eliminate the Cougars in the Class AA Region II Finals, 11-9.

Hannah Ferris paced the Cougars going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Alexis Williams and Alania Rice had two hits each.

Sydney Shamblin and Emma Veltri led the Huskies with three hits each. Herbert Hoover outhit Lincoln, 18-10 in the game.

