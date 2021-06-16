Advertisement

Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger

By Madeline Edwards
Updated: 11 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 was bought at the Suncrest Towne Centre Kroger in Morgantown.

The ticket was purchased for the June 8 MegaMillions drawing.

Lottery officials said the player matched all five numbers.

Some Morgantown residents shared with the 5 News Team their reaction to the ticket being sold at their local Kroger.

“I would have bought a lottery ticket,” Yoksta Ruiz said.

Yoksta and Elizabeth Ruiz couldn’t believe it.

“How close was I around that person? I just want to know,” Elizabeth said.

The ladies added what they would do if they had one the lottery.

“If I won a million dollars, I would just invest into stocks or anything that can actually value money for me. So I become a Billionaire not a Millionaire,” Elizabeth said.

The matching numbers on the winning ticket from the Morgantown Kroger were 9, 22, 39, 41 and 54.

West Virginia Lottery officials asked the winner to sign the back of their winning ticket and call the lottery hotline (304) 558-0500 to claim their prize.

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
