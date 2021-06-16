Man accused of using stolen personal information wanted by police

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is searching for a man who is accused of using stolen personal information at a bank in Kanawha City on May 24.

According to a released by WVSP, the unidentified man was caught using the stolen information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at City National Bank.

The suspect was driving a dark colored vehicle and he has a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7777.

