Ritchie County comes back to down Madonna, 7-2

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County came back from being down two runs early to beat Madonna, 7-2 in game one of the Class A Region I Finals.

Lillie Law logged the go-ahead hit in the third inning scorching a two RBI single. The Rebels can clinch a spot in the state tournament with a win Wednesday at Madonna. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

