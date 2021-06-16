Ruoff joining Best Virginia as final member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU alum Alex Ruoff has joined Best Virginia as the team’s 12th and final member for The Basketball Tournament.

Ruoff is the program’s all-time leader in threes made with 261. He played for the Mountaineers averaging 11 points per game. Ruoff played professionally this past year in Germany.

He has also suited up in Belgium, Spain, Japan, Finland and the United States’ G-League.

