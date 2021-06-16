Suspect arrested in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown police responded to shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to Kingwood Street where they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken by Monongalia County EMS to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the scene at the time of the shooting.

The suspects seen fleeing were eventually caught by police and detained for questioning.

Police said they arrested 38-year-old Demetrius Level Willis of Ypsilanti, Michigan and he’s been charged with Malicious Assault.

A gun was recovered at the scene and police said they believe it was used in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

